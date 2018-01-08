

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League, under its leader Nawaz Sharif, has always pursued a politics of decency and of polite talk with the sole objective of resolving people’s problems.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N workers here at the residence of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Prime Minister said the people would ultimately decide about their future in the general election in 2018 and said he was very optimist that the PML-N would again sweep the next polls.

He said following the July 28 Supreme Court verdict; the PML-N took a decision to appoint the next prime minister, without any problem. He said Nawaz Sharif was and is still leader of the people and lives in their hearts.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the decisions of politics need to be taken at polling stations and not at the courts, as such decisions were never long lasting.

He regretted the kind of politics being pursued by the opponents and regretted that they resort to abusive politics, full of contradictions and baseless allegations.

The Prime Minister said the overwhelming support of the masses has clearly indicated their mood for the 2018 general election.

“Nawaz Sharif was our leader yesterday, he is today and will be our leader the day after,” Abbasi said. He said there was no doubt in his mind that Nawaz Sharif was and still is the prime minister of the people of Pakistan, as he has resolved outstanding issues.

The Prime Minister said the Nawaz Sharif government took difficult decisions and despite the around year long sit-in, the country managed to move forward, only because of the dynamic vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Abbasi said a few years back the people were terrified even to say their Friday prayers as there could be a bomb blast, but today the situation is totally different. The terrorists have been wiped out and the number of such attacks has drastically reduced. He said over 6500 security personnel have laid down their lives for protection of the people.

The prime minister said the PML-N government has ended the electricity and gas load shedding and got the people rid of a long standing problem. He said similarly the people of Sialkot would be able to reach Lahore through their new motorway in less than an hour.

He said his government has spent a record number of funds for provinces and development projects. He said even the Benazir Income Support Program has expanded to Rs 120 billion from Rs 50 billion.

Prime Minister Abbasi said hundreds of development projects were underway from Gwadar to Khunjerab and today the people can see a marked difference in the lifestyle of cities of Punjab and those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, due to the fact that Shahbaz Sharif has done practical work.

Minister for Planning and Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Safron Lt Gen (Retd) Qadir Baloch and MPAs attended the event.

Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif said Mian Nawaz Sharif was still the esteemed leader of PML-N who fulfilled the promises with the nation of bringing prosperity and development in the country.

He said the opponents had speculated downfall of PML-N following theJuly 28 verdict, however by the grace of Allah, the party gained more strength while the foes were on a downward trajectory.

He said PML-N completed several projects of national importance earlier dumped in cold storage such as Lowari Tunnel and Neelum Jhelum Hydro Plant and expressed confidence the party would win the next general election.

He mentioned that mechanized equipment was being acquired for cleaning the city and announced opening of campuses of NUST and Bahria universities soon. -app

Story first published: 8th January 2018