Pir Sialvi warns govt to enforce Shariah in seven days

He was addressing a Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference in Lahore, the third protest rally of its kind in the last two months after two other held in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The octogenarian Pir from Sial Sharif warned that if the government failed to meet the deadline, "Aashqan-i-Rasool" [those in love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH)] would protest in every street in the country, and it wonâ€™t stop.Members of the Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR), the Sunni Ittehad Council and the Sunni Tehreek along with other ulema attended the conference.The protest had originally begun with a single demand of resignation by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for his controversial remarks in a TV programme. But, on Saturday, Pir Sialvi demanded the implementation of Shariah laws in the country and gave an ultimatum of seven days.

Story first published: 21st January 2018