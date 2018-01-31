In Pictures: ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ over Karachi

The rare â€˜Super Blue Blood Moonâ€™ wowed sky-gazers across Pakistan Wednesday.

It became visible at around 6:10 pm in Karachi, the enthusiastic stargazers relished the rare spectacle with a sense of awe and captured in the lense of camera.

A super moon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse all fall on the same day and the spectacle has not been seen in more than a century.

It was also visible in large parts of United States, Northeastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific and Australia.

See these pictures from Karachiâ€¦

Story first published: 31st January 2018