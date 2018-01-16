PAT kick-starts preparations for protest tomorrow

Heads of two large political parties of the country, Asif Zardari and Imran Khan have already announced to participate in the protest with all force. Meantime, Dr. Qadri will call on Zardari at his residence Bilawal House Lahore today.The PAT protest against the Punjab government has triggered a potential threat of yet another tragedy as provincial government declined to permit the demonstration.The PAT workers transported chairs and containers to Mall Road-the venue for the demonstration.Deputy Commissioner said there is a ban in effect slapped against the public demonstrations on Mall Road by Lahore High Court adding the six protesting parties will be responsible for any untoward incident if it happens.Meantime, PAT Chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri threatened to turn the demonstration into a sit-in.The 80-foot wide stage is being constructed opposte Punjab Assembly. The chairs are being laid on Mall Road from Charing Cross to Regal Chowk. Lights and sound system also is being installed at the venue of the protest.The administration said the venue includes the area from Charing Cross to Nasir Bagh.Punjab governement has warned the Opposition parties that they alone will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place. -Samaa

Story first published: 16th January 2018