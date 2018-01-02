Parliament joint session to be called on Trump’s statement: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said a joint session of parliament should be called to adopt a policy decision on the statement of US President Donald Trump.

He strongly condemned statement of the US president and stated that it is not a problem of any individual but an issue of the whole country.

Talking to media persons, he said Pakistan had paid a high price of its war on terror, adding that Trump has shown his narrow mindedness coating Rs. 30 Billion aid.

He added that chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Imran Khan is mentally disturbed adding that it would take 50 years to U-turn Khan “to reach my level”.

“I have asked him several times to bring in lime light if you have any cases against me”, Khursheed Shah said.

He stated that if Imran Khan hates parliament he is ready to give answer of allegations leveled against him at any other forum of his choice.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018