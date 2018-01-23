Panama case judges seeking ‘face-saving’, says Nawaz Sharif

By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday ridiculed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying they should abolish the case against him and his family if they are ‘unable to find evidences’.

Talking to media at Punjab House, he accused the judges of Panama Papers case bench of seeking what he called ‘face-saving’.

“They are filing a reference against Shehbaz Sharif. Not references, pat-on-the-back is needed to be given to the one who is making roads and highways,” Nawaz Sharif lauded his younger brother in an indirect broadside against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Watch what he said.