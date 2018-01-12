Pakistan’s current army different from past: DG ISPR

January 12, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD :Director General, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that Pakistan’s current army from a soldier to the general was different from that of the past.

“Today there is no such soldier or general, who has not fought this war (against terrorism) physically. All the Corps Commanders have physically participated in this combat. They have fought with weapons in their hands,” he said in response to a question during an exclusive interview with a private TV channel.

He was asked whether the today’s Corps Commanders were different from those of General Musharraf’s time.

“Such kind of mindset where you have firsthand experience of war is very different as compared to the army which did not fight such a war,” he said.

He said that the motivation and planning for such a war was done accordingly.

Pakistan, he said, had been facing challenges since 1947 as all the hostile powers, especially the perpetual threat of India, worked against it.

“Despite all these things Pakistan is heading towards peace. All this shows that Pakistanis are a resilient nation. Its (Pakistani nation’s) power potential basis are very strong, and if we take these positively in right direction, I think Pakistan’s destiny is peace and progress,” he added. APP

 


