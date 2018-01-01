Pakistani lawmakers hit back at Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers from government and opposition parties spoke in one voice against US President Donald Trump’s vicious tweet against Pakistan.

Minutes after Trump’s tweet, Asad Umar, Nafisa Shah, Jan Achakzai, Shafqat Mahmood, Ali Raza Abidi, Shireen Mazari, Sherry Rehman and other politicians took to popular social media platforms to voice their anger at the US president.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump tweeted. PTI’s Central Information Secretary Shafaqat Mahmood hit back at Trump. Given us nothing Mr Trump? For choosing to be your partner we have been subjected to an unprecedented wave of terrorism in which nearly sixty thousand of our countrymen have been martyred. The economic loss we have suffered runs into many billions of dollars. Is this nothing? The stark fact is that the worlds preeminent military power, the largest military force ever in the history of mankind, has to find a scapegoat for its failures in Afghanistan. The easy choice is Pakistan because we made the mistake of helping US at a massive cost to our people. Nafisa Shah (PPP) “Another # Trump tantrum against # Pakistan on the # NewYearsDay. It may be wise to consult the parliament under Article 48/6 of the Constitution on how to deal with increasing US belligerence,” she said. Syed Ali Raza Abidi (MQM-P)

We lost 70K+ lives, borne destructions, damages of more $200bn, scarred the future generations due to cross border terrorism, lived with uncertainty and fear, had to face and still going through economic challenges because of YOUR created and isolated monsters. Yet you blame us?.

Joint session of the Parliament should be called asap to derive a response to Trump’s allegation and bring all parties on one page in order to avoid political point scoring by various religious and political organisations which may lead to internal chaos if left on their own.

Asad Umar (PTI)

The worlds mightiest military force has nothing to show but failure in Afghanistan after 16 years & incapable even of a graceful exit. In comparison Pakistan has carried out a highly successful anti terrorist operation. Stop trying to use Pakistan as an excuse for your failure.

As far as dollars are concerned, it is Pakistan which has been stupid and incurred massive losses to the economy and still allowed the US to boast about so called Aid Which does not cover even half the losses incurred. One thing we agree on …. No more!

And since you like building walls , how about building one across the Pak-Afghan border so that we end your excuse of cross border movements as reason for US failure and stops afghan based terrorist activity against Pakistan….cause you will never build the mexican wall…

Jan Achakzai, Advisor to CM Balochistan (PML-N)

“It is part of the strategy. Trump plays high stakes game. Pakistan needs to be united, put its political & economic situation right ASAP. We should not underestimate # Trump administration’s resolve to harm Pakistan this time.”

Senator Sherry Rehman

Coalition support funds has NEVER been counted as AID in any accounting by Pakistan, nor will it be seen as part of assistance. It was compensation on expenses incurred re joint action on border. Other “Aid” we should indeed talk about, because Pk never charged for NATO traffic.

