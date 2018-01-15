Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces, using heavy mortars in Jandrot sub sector of Kotli, resulting in the Shahadat of four Pakistani soldiers and five others were injured.

According to a foreign office statement, in 2018 the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary in just 15 days, despite calls for restraint India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,900 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Muhammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN security council resolutions. version: 0

Story first published: 15th January 2018