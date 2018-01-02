Pakistan rejects Donald Trump’s US aid claim

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that the US had given $33 billion in aid to Pakistan over the last 15 years.

“President Donald Trump can hire a US-based audit firm to verify his claim,” said Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a Twitter message shortly after a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to mull the country’s response.

“President Donald Trump quoted figure of $33 billion given to PAK over last 15yrs, he can hire a US based Audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving..,” Asif said.

Asif’s message came a day after Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to terrorists despite getting $33 billion in US aid.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted in his first tweet of the new year.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” he tweeted.

