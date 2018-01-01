Pakistan ready to share every detail of US aid: Khawaja Asif

January 1, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

SLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday played down US President Donald Trump's latest criticism on Pakistan, saying Islamabad was ready to share every detail of the US financial aid.

“We have clearly conveyed to the US that we will not accept any demand for do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance,” Asif told SAMAA.

"The Americans are stuck in Afghanistan. They want to vent their frustration of their failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan," he said.

He urged the US to review its policy in Afghanistan.

"The US need to find a peaceful solution, not a military solution in Afghanistan. This is a deeply flawed policy."

The US, he said, should hold those to accountable who failed to accomplish their task in Afghanistan.

"We are publicly ready to share every detail of the US financial aid," he said, adding that Pakistan won't make any compromise on its national interests.

 

 

