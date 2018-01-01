Pakistan lodges protest with US envoy over Trump’s tweet

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday night summoned US Ambassador to Islamabad David Hale and lodged a protest against US President Donald Trump’s tweet accusing Pakistan of “lies and deceit”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

In the meanwhile, he has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.

The prime minister will chair the National Security Committee meeting which would be attended by foreign minister, interior minister, minister for defence, Services chiefs besides, senior civil and military officers, PM office media wing said in a press release.


