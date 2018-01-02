Pakistan, India exchangeÂ list of nuclear installations and facilities

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, SCI-TECH
NEWS DESK: The annual exchangeÂ of the list of nuclear installations and facilities took place between Pakistan and India on Monday, said a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

“In accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 1st January 2018, at 1030 hrs (PST),” read the statement. “In accordance with the agreement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hrs (IST).”

According to the statement, the agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year. This has been done consecutively since January 1, 1992, it added.


