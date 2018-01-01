Pakistan condemns Jalalabad terrorist attack

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Afghan city of Jalalabad and the northern province of Balkh.

A Foreign Office statement said, “We are grieved at the loss of precious lives and express our heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirmed its firm commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating of this menace, the statement said.

“We express solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and believe concerted efforts by states, and close cooperation among them, are needed for eliminating the common challenge of terrorism.”


Story first published: 1st January 2018

 

