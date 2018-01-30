Pakistan can only progress by improving national economy: PM

January 30, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said a country can only progress if it improves its economy by creating employment opportunities.

He was talking to a delegation of students of Gift University Gujranwala at the Prime Minister Office, where he also informally interacted with them.

The prime minister said the country can only progress if it enhances capacity of its people and added no nation can progress till its youth gain higher education.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responded to questions of the students regarding the parliamentary system and government mechanism. He said many governance systems have been tested in Pakistan, but only the parliamentary system has proved to be successful in the country.

The Prime Minister said development works depends on revenue generation, however he regretted that only eight percent of the country’s total population pays tax. To a question, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the students need to study all the subjects included in the curriculum, so that they gain knowledge about all areas.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also stressed the need to provide more information about the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In response to a question he urged the students to improve their personal and professionals skills and use these in the areas where needed. – APP


