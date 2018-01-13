Pakistan warns of response to India’s misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Saturday, while responding to the Indian army chief’s ‘nuclear bluff’ statement about Pakistan, said such statements were unbecoming from a person of a responsible stature.

“We believe COAS is a very responsible appointment and four-star is a rank with age-long experience and maturity,” he told PTV World.

To a query about India’s possible misadventure against Pakistan, he said, “it’s their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves. We have a credible nuclear capability exclusive meant for threat from east. But we believe it’s a weapon of deterrence not a choice.”

To another question about New Delhi’s role in destabilising Pakistan through state-sponsored terrorism, Major General Asif Ghafoor said if India could overpower Pakistan through conventional engagement post-overt nuclearization, it could have done that by now.

He said the only thing stopping India was Pakistan’s credible nuclear deterrence as there was no space of war between the two nuclear states.

“That’s why they are targeting us through sub conventional threat and state sponsored terrorism. But they have failed on this account as well. We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation. They must not remain in illusion,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif also reacted to the Indian statement.

“Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve. The general’s doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah,” he said on Twitter.

Story first published: 13th January 2018