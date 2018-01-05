Pak seeks clarification from US on placing it on Special Watch List

January 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is seeking a clarifications from the US regarding its rationale and implications for placement of Pakistan on a ‘Special Watch List ‘ under US legislation on International Religious Freedom Act, Pakistan Ambassador to US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said on Friday.

According to a message from Pakistan embassy, Washington DC, Ambassador Aizaz said, “We have noted the announcement by the State Department regarding placement of Pakistan on a “Special Watch List” which is a new categorization.”

It is, however, important to acknowledge that Pakistan is firmly committed to promotion and protection of human rights including the right to religious freedom, under its Constitution. Wide ranging legislative, institutional and administrative measures have been taken by the Government of Pakistan geared to ensuring full coverage of guarantees afforded by the Constitution.

The international community is well aware of incremental steps being taken by Pakistan that have brought about positive change on ground. For instance, in the past year alone, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has come up with landmark decisions setting important precedents with regard to enforcement of the relevant constitutional provisions, in letter and spirit.

“We will continue to work with the international community with a view to ensuring that internationally agreed standards on religious freedom are observed in Pakistan and the broader region.”


