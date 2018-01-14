Pak-India NSAs met four times, spoke on phone regularly: Report

NEW DELHI: The National Security Advisors of Pakistan and India have been meeting and speaking on telephone more regularly than they have officially confirmed, according to a report by The Hindu newspaper.

The Indian newspaper claimed in a report, quoting sources, that Ajit Doval and Gen. (Retd) Nasir Janjua held at least three meetings in Bangkok, and one in Russia.

“According to the sources, the NSA’s have been meeting in Bangkok, as it is a convenient hub for flights from both countries, and speaking “regularly” over the phone,” it reads.

“They also held talks on the sidelines of an international security summit in the Russian town of Zavidovo in the Tver region during May 25-26, 2017. Engagements for contacts this year are still being worked out, but diplomatic sources said the upcoming Davos World Economic Forum on January 22-23, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are scheduled to attend, could be the next venue for the NSA or other foreign office officials to meet.”

The report further said that “the talks in Russia were particularly significant as they came days after India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The last known meeting between the NSAs took place on December 26, 2017 a day after Jadhav was allowed to meet his wife and mother in Islamabad.”

Since then, however, officials said humanitarian gestures such as the release of prisoners and fishermen as well as visas for upcoming religious pilgrimages are back on track, with Pakistan releasing more than 300 Indian prisoners in the past few weeks.

“The NSA channel that was set up by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Nawaz Sharif after their meeting on the sidelines of the Climate Change conference in Paris in November 2015, has been “very useful” said one official and has continued despite acrimony and attacks in Jammu and Kashmir,” the newspaper says.

While the first conversations focussed on the investigation in Pakistan into the Pathankot attack, subsequent contacts have focussed on curbing rising incidents of infiltration, ceasefire violations, and cross-border terrorism, as well as the Jadhav case.

On January 11, India’s Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged that the NSAs met in Bangkok on December 26, weeks after reports appeared in newspapers in India and Pakistan.

This is the first time the Indian government has admitted the NSAs had talked since December 2015 when they had met at Bangkok’s Novotel Hotel, holding the public line that “no talks are possible until Pakistan ends the export of terrorism.”

MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar, when asked about other such meetings, said he could only confirm the one that took place on December 26 last year and not those in Thailand and Russia.

“He said these are operational-level mechanisms like we have for DGMOs and Pak Rangers. We don’t announce such visits. So as and when these meetings take place you will get to know.”

Story first published: 14th January 2018