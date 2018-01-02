Pak-Afghan border fencing imperative to regulate movements: Asif

Pakistan had started work of fencing the border at its own resources and Afghanistan should also initiate work as it was a collective responsibility of both the countries, he said talking to SAMAA.He said 60,000 to 70,000 people cross Pak-Afghan border daily so its management was necessary to monitor these movements.Asif said Pakistan had been hosting huge number of Afghan refugees for decades and now was the time of their repatriation in a respectable manner.He said United States (US) had spent billions of dollars in Afghanistan and they should also take steps to settle Afghan refugees in their homeland.To a question, the minister said he would share details of total aid given by US tomorrow. US President Donald Trump in his recent tweet, had mentioned the aid given to Pakistan.He said Pakistan would give its response on Trumpâ€™s tweet and the matter would also be taken up in the parliament.To another query, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan would not compromise on its geographical integrity and was capable to defend the homeland. - SAMAA

