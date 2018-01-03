No threat can deter Pakistan: Army Chief

Ali had eight sons; of them, three sons -- Lance Naik Khurshid FC KP, Naib Subedar Umer Daraz FC KP and Havaldar Sher Daraz of Pakistan Army have laid down their lives for motherland in various operations.Three are presently serving in FC KP and Pakistan Army while two live with them at home.Besides his own sons, his two nephews Sepoy Hazrat Ali and Sepoy Lal Marjan both army soldiers have also sacrificed their lives for the country while four nephews are presently serving in Army.The Army Chief paid rich tributes to the proud family for their great sacrifices and said that till the times we have such great parents and such brave sons no threat can deter Pakistan.General Bajwa said that no amount of care can return the value of their patriotism and sacrifices which is leading us to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.Muhammad Ali Khan and his family thanked COAS for visiting the family and announcing special welfare package (in addition to the martyrdom entitlement) for them and the village.Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present during the visit. â€“Samaa

