Have no personal enmity with anyone, says Nisar

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that he has no personal enmity with anyone.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly (NA), Nisar said that he received criticism when he supported the opposition after leaving the government.

Nisar stated that his statements were being taken out of context. He said, “I have always agreed on good things said by others”.

“My stance was that I asked that why the governments are supporting non-government organizations (NGOs). I did nothing wrong but supporting the statements made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari”.

The former minister said that visa-on-arrival system is a national issue. He went on to say that not a single person was granted a visa-on-arrival since the past four-and-a-half years.

He further stated that not serious issues are not discussed in the Parliament while everyone has threatened it.

 


