No more ‘Do More’: Pakistani Twitterati reject Trump’s statement

Pakistani Twitterati rejected US President Donald J Trump’s recent diatribe against Pakistan sparked by a tweet in which he said that the USA ‘foolishly’ gave Pakistan $33 billion in aid over the past 15 years.

Donald Trump changes his statements more frequently than the weather. This time around, the US President’s first ever tweet in 2018 targeted Pakistan, alleging that the country protects terrorists in safe havens.

Needless to say, Pakistanis on Twitter rejected Trump’s statement with one voice and slammed the American president.

Thanks #DonaldTrump for accepting American foolishness in trying to coerce or buy its interests from us and having drastically failed in both. Well done Pakistan. Best new year gift. Time now to stand firm, be vigilant and unite to defeat CIA-MOSSAD-RAW-NDS-INTERNAL ENEMY Nexus. pic.twitter.com/r8UFBBb0FL — Gen Ghulam Mustafa-R (@_GhulamMustafa_) January 1, 2018

Pakistan has done more to defeat terrorism than anyone, instead of shifting blame on us, #DonaldTrump must revisit his policy for Afghanistan. We have done what we could for the World now the World must do more to defeat the menace of terrorism rather gragging us into blame game! — Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib (@GenAmjadShoaib) January 1, 2018

85K civilians and 7K security officials dead, over 0.1 million injured/handicapped, over $120 billion loss to its economy and burden of 30 million Afghan refugees to its economy, US’s $33 billion to Pakistan are just a pittance to what we have suffered #NoMoreDoMore #DonaldTrump — AM Shahid Latif (Retd) (@AMShahidLatif) January 1, 2018

Dear #DonaldTrump

We supported you, stood with you in YOUR War in Afghanistan. We brought YOUR war in our country. We sacrificed our men in YOUR War. You gave aid to use our land. We don’t need your aid & we won’t DO MORE, anymore. Sincerely,

PAKISTAN https://t.co/s05LROsRof — Fahad Malik (@Fahad4014) January 1, 2018

#DonaldTrump Trump is the biggest cartoon in the history and we can simply laugh at his silly tweet about Pakistan. — Mandylicious (@Mandylicious_co) January 1, 2018

To hell with your aid, we don’t need any. It’s US who attacked countries in the name of terrorism, rob all their wealth (gold, oil everything) & then keep giving little help to the ppl whose wealth they have looted.#StopAmericanSupplies#NoMore #DonaldTrump #DoMoreUSA #DoMore pic.twitter.com/lgZXagLjXA — Hijab Khan🇵🇰 (@_Hijab_Khan) January 1, 2018

High time to impose a tax on NATO supplies passing through the country

#NoMoreTrump #DonaldTrump #StopAmericanSupplies — Selina Saboor (@SaboorSelina) January 1, 2018

If #DonaldTrump continues to bully Pakistan over its failed War on Terror, not only we shall immediately #StopAmericanSupplies to its troops via Pakistan. Either, POTUS had a bad dream or he has gotten up on the wrong side of bed which is why he has lost the plot #NoMoreDoMore — Senator Faisal Abidi (@SenFaisalAbidi) January 1, 2018

Story first published: 2nd January 2018