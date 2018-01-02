No more ‘Do More’: Pakistani Twitterati reject Trump’s statement

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Pakistani Twitterati rejected US President Donald J Trump’s recent diatribe against Pakistan sparked by a tweet in which he said that the USA ‘foolishly’ gave Pakistan $33 billion in aid over the past 15 years. 

Donald Trump changes his statements more frequently than the weather. This time around, the US President’s first ever tweet in 2018 targeted Pakistan, alleging that the country protects terrorists in safe havens.

Needless to say, Pakistanis on Twitter rejected Trump’s statement with one voice and slammed the American president.


Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

