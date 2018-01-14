No headway in Zainab murder case; sketches of more suspects released

Police release two new images of suspects today.One clearer picture of the suspect, who was supposedly seen with Zainab in a footage, was released earlier this week.Punjab Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz has assured that police would soon apprehend the culprit as all agencies were working towards the goal, but admitted that "there has been no major breakthrough so far".The process of DNA test of the suspects is underway in Lahore.The joint investigation team (JIT) is probing into the rape and murder case of Zainab and eleven other children before her in Kasur.The police also continued to conduct raids on Sunday. - Samaa

