No changes to Afghan refugee school textbooks: UNHCR

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Afghan refugees wait at the UNHCR registration centre in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on June 23, 2016. -AFP

PESHAWAR: The UN refugee agency has said that there have been no changes to the textbooks currently used in refugee schools in Pakistan, said a release of the UNHCR issued here Monday.

The education curriculum of Afghanistan is used in refugee schools in Pakistan.

This helps prepare pupils for their reintegration into the schooling system in Afghanistan should they decide to return. Curricula from a refugeeâ€™s home-country are also used in other refugee situations around the world.

Over a number of decades, UNHCR has provided funding to cover the printing costs of school textbooks for Afghan refugees. No textbooks have been or will be distributed to schools in refugee villages containing any objectionable content.

The UNHCR informed the government of Pakistan in advance of any potential changes relating to the education of Afghan refugee children.

This will remain the case as we move forward in partnership with the Government on issues relating to Afghan refugees in the country. the release concluded. – APP


