NCSW voices grave concern over Kasur tragedy

January 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: TheÂ National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the assault and murder of a minor girl in Kasur.

The eight-year old girl was allegedly raped and killed, after she was abducting near her home.

Zainab went missing five days prior to her body being foundÂ on TuesdayÂ night in a heap of garbage. As per details, the girl was abducted near her home when she was on her way to Holy Quran class.

An FIR was registered on January 4 by the victimâ€™s uncle. Kasur.

The commission has asked the Provincial government to act promptly and arrest the kidnapper. It also urged the provincial government to ensure that justice is served and the kidnapper is punished.

The NCSW urged the Provincial government to address this pressing issue and also put in place a mechanism which ensures that such events are avoided in the future. Serious action is required to by the government.


