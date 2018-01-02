Nawaz to return from Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to the country after his brief visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.Â

According to details, the former prime minister is expected to arrive in Pakistan courtesy Saudi Airlines. Instead of going to Lahore, Nawaz Sharif will stay in Islamabad as he will arrive at the accountability court on January 3.

On January 6 Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters in a PML-N rally which will be held at Kot Momin in Sargodha.

PML-N leader and state minister Mohsin Ranjha stated that Nawaz Sharif would announce the ‘Restoration of Justice’ movement in Sargodha.

Ever since he was disqualified by the apex court in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif has criticised the judiciary and blamed it for being partial.

Nawaz alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan was the ‘blue-eyed boy’ of the judiciary and also slammed the decision given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan pertaining to Jahangir Tareen.

Opposition leaders had claimed that the former prime minister was in Saudi Arabia to strike a NRO deal with the Saudi rulers.

The accusations were denied by Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018