Nawaz meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
MADINAH: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.Â 

Taking to her Twitter account, Maryam Nawaz shared pictures of her father in Madinah where the former prime minister met the Saudi crown prince.

“MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pakistan tonight after Umrah IA,” she captioned the photos.

Nawaz Sharif then went to Jannat-ul-Baqee to pay his respects where the family of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is buried.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan in a couple of hours.


Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

