Nawaz meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

MADINAH: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.Â

Taking to her Twitter account, Maryam Nawaz shared pictures of her father in Madinah where the former prime minister met the Saudi crown prince.

“MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pakistan tonight after Umrah IA,” she captioned the photos.

MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pak tonight after Umrah IA. pic.twitter.com/mO09TvDQtr â€” Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 2, 2018

Nawaz Sharif then went to Jannat-ul-Baqee to pay his respects where the family of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is buried.

MNS offering salam at Jannat-ul-Baqee, the resting place of the Prophet’s (PBUH) family, before flying back to Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/BLU9l1G3oh â€” Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 2, 2018

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan in a couple of hours.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018