Nawaz: Evidence yet to be found against me

He was talking to the media on Wednesday after attending the corruption proceedings against him at the accountability court.He regretted what he saw the judiciary's favorable treatment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, referring to his recent 'clearance' by the Supreme Court in the disqualification case against him. He further expressed disappointment at rumors that his recent visit to Saudi Arabia was an attempt to seek a 'safe passage' from his present predicaments.The former prime minister said that while he was disqualified over an Iqama (work permit), the bench hearing cases against Imran Khan declared the PTI chief Sadiq and Ameen despite his confessions.He said Imran Khan applied for amnesty, which implies he admitted to wrongdoing but still the judges declared him Sadiq and Ameen.When asked about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Sharif said his tour of the Kingdom was no “wonder”. He said those who indulged in speculations over his visit committed cruelty against the relations between the two brotherly countries that have been established since the partition and strengthened over the time.Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar attended today's hearing into the three references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. The three references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London's Avenfield properties.Nawaz and his family members reached the court complex early morning to attend the hearing, which was conducted by Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir. Numerous leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were present at the Federal Judicial Complex where the court is situated.Speaking to the media on his way to the court, Safdar said the time has come to bring former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf back to Pakistan to face the courts. He added that this has to be done if the state and Constitution are to be safeguarded.As the hearing went under way, witness Mohammad Tasleem recorded his statement after which Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Harris cross-examined him.Tasleem is the Inland Revenue Commissioner at the Federal Board of Revenue.Later, the prosecution's second witness, NAB assistant director Zawwar Manzoor began recording his statement.He was later cross-examined by Harris as well as Amjad Pervez, the counsel for Maryam and Safdar.The hearing was then adjourned till January 9, when six more witnesses have been summoned.The last hearing on December 19 marked the former premier's 10th appearance before the accountability court.The court, up until December 19, had held 16 hearings each of the Flagship Investment and Avenfield properties references, and 20 of Al-Aziza Steel Mills'. Ten prosecution witnesses have recorded their statement on behalf of the prosecution.The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and another against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.The anti-graft body was given six weeks, from the date of the apex court's order, to file the reference in an accountability court while the accountability court was granted six months to wrap up the proceedings.The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties, and over dozen offshore companies allegedly owned by the family.Maryam and Safdar are only nominated in the London properties reference. At an earlier hearing, the court also approved Maryam and Safdar's bail in the Avenfield properties case and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.Safdar was also directed to take the court's permission before leaving the country from now on. The judge also provided a copy of the reference — spread over 53 volumes — to Maryam and Safdar.NAB's Rawalpindi branch prepared two references regarding the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and the nearly dozen companies owned by the Sharif family.Its Lahore branch prepared a reference on the Sharif family's Avenfield apartments in London and another against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.If convicted, the accused may face up to 14 years imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office including the freezing of bank accounts and assets.

