Nawaz commends Shehbaz over arrest of suspected Zainab’s murderer

January 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday commended his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the arrest of suspected killer of Zainab Ansari in Kasur.

“Nawaz Sharif has commended Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab police for arresting the killer of Zainab,” Maryam tweeted.

In a second tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that Punjab government’s use of latest technology to track down criminals must be lauded.

She also urged other provinces to have similar forensic labs.


