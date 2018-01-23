Nawaz commends Shehbaz over arrest of suspected Zainab’s murderer

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday commended his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the arrest of suspected killer of Zainab Ansari in Kasur.

“Nawaz Sharif has commended Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab police for arresting the killer of Zainab,” Maryam tweeted.

In a second tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that Punjab government’s use of latest technology to track down criminals must be lauded.

She also urged other provinces to have similar forensic labs.

“زینب بیٹی کے قاتل کو گرفتار کرنے پر

شاباش شہباز شریف !

شاباش پنجاب پولیس ! ”

نواز شریف — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2018

Story first published: 23rd January 2018