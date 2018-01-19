Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar appears before committee

Formed on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s orders, the committee comprises Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi as head, DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG South Azad Khan and is mandated to investigate murder of 27-year Naqeebullah.Appearing before the committee at CTD office, Rao Anwar dismissed all allegations saying, “I have killed no innocent. Conspiracies are hatched against who works.”The committee asked the police officer different questions regarding Naqeebullah’s crime and other details involving the alleged encounter.Member of inquiry committee, DIG East categorically stressed the investigation will be absolutely impartial.The police officer popularly known as encounter specialist told the committee that Naqeeb was wanted by Sachal police.A case with clauses terrorism was lodged against Naseemulllah alias Naqeeb in 2014.The officer (Rao Anwar) claimed on January 13 he killed four operatives of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.He also claimed Naqeebullah had affiliation with the banned TTP and was living in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area using a fake name.However, the members of Naqeeb's family claim that he wanted to become a fashion model however he was killed in a fake police encounter.He was picked by plainclothes personnel on January 3 from a teashop in Sohrab Goth, said an eyewitness on a condition of anonymity.Naqeeb remained unaccounted for at least ten days after which his family recognized him when news channels aired pictures of terrorists killed in an encounter. The family received his body from Chhipa Welfare Association morgue later in Karachi.Naqeebullah's cousin Rehman Mehsud said Naqeeb was a father to three children and was quite fond of posting his pictures on social media as he was a handsome young lad with attractive features.Rehman said Naqeeb received likes and comments from his friends and others. He also announced his arrival in Karachi on Facebook and expressed joy to be present in the mega city.Having arrived in Karachi a year ago, Naqeeb was living in the city area of Sohrab Goth. He wanted to launch his own cloth business and rented two shops for the purpose.

