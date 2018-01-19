Who was Naqeeb – terrorist or an aspiring model?

KARACHI: Who was Naqeeb Mehsud? Given that he shares a surname with Baitullah Mehsud, was he necessarily a terrorist? Or was he an aspiring model, as his friends insist?

SSP Malir Rao Anwar says Naqeeb was killed in an encounter with the police. According to him, he was a terrorist who was involved in several murders. Moreover, he had ties with deadly terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and the self-styled Islamic State (IS). He also claimed Naqeebullah was affiliated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was living in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area using a fake name.

On the other hand, his Facebook profile and friends depict an entirely different picture.

Naqeeb’s presence on Facebook is under the name “Naqib Maseed”, with “Veer” as his nickname. As per his details available on the profile, he studied at Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan. He has listen Dera Ismail Khan as his hometown. In the Favorite Quotes category, he has mentioned: “What is Love”.

In a post that Naqeeb wrote on September 16 last year, he warns against the danger of the Blue Whale challenge and the need to protect teenagers.

Meanwhile, photos of Naqeeb on his Facebook page lend credence to his friends’ claims that he was an aspiring model.

Naqeebullah’s cousin Rehman Mehsud said Naqeeb was a father to three children and was quite fond of posting his pictures on social media as he was a handsome young lad.

Noor-ur-Rehman, another cousin of the man killed in the encounter with SSP Rao Anwar, questions why Naqeeb would post so many of his pictures on social media if he were a terrorist.

Having arrived in Karachi a year ago, Naqeeb was living in the city area of Sohrab Goth. He wanted to launch his own cloth business and rented two shops for the purpose.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee comprising top officers of Sindh police Friday grilled Rao Anwar regarding the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an encounter. Formed on PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s orders, the committee comprises Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi as head, DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG South Azad Khan and is mandated to investigate the murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah.

Appearing before the committee at CTD office, Rao Anwar dismissed all the allegations saying, “I have killed no innocent. Conspiracies are hatched against who work.”

A large number of people are participating in protests against Rao Anwar in different cities. They are raising questions on the legality of extrajudicial killings and demanding that Rao Anwar be suspended. Similarly, the question remains whether the allegations leveled by Rao Anwar against Naqeeb are true or not.

Story first published: 19th January 2018