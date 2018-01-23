Naqeeb murder: Rao Anwar placed on ECL over SC order



ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has Tuesday placed the name of Rao Anwar on exit control list (ECL) after Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered in this regard earlier today.

The apex court summoned the police officer in his personal capacity and ordered him to appear before the apex courtâ€™s Karachi Registry on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked Rao Anwar tried to flee the country and directed the interior ministry to put him on ECL immediately.

The court also summoned Inspector General of Sindh police and the members of JIT in the hearing.

Rao Anwar was removed from his position of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir after the JIT recommended to remove him from his post.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this morning stopped him from leaving the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. The investigation agency suspected his travel documents which he dispatched to the the airport authorities through his associate.

Rao Anwar who came under severe criticism over killing of Warizirstan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police encounter, was flying to Dubai on board a private flight EK615 when he was offloaded.

Police Encounter

The officer (Rao Anwar) claimed on January 13 he killed four operatives of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

He also claimed Naqeebullah had affiliation with the banned TTP and was living in Karachiâ€™s Sohrab Goth area using a fake name.

However, the members of Naqeebâ€™s family claim that he wanted to become a fashion model however he was killed in a fake police encounter.

He was picked by plainclothes personnel on January 3 from a teashop in Sohrab Goth, said an eyewitness on a condition of anonymity.

Naqeeb remained unaccounted for at least ten days after which his family recognized him when news channels aired pictures of terrorists killed in an encounter. The family received his body from Chhipa Welfare Association morgue later in Karachi.

Naqeebullah Mehsud

Naqeebullahâ€™s cousin Rehman Mehsud said Naqeeb was a father to three children and was quite fond of posting his pictures on social media as he was a handsome young lad with attractive features.

Rehman said Naqeeb received likes and comments from his friends and others. He also announced his arrival in Karachi on Facebook and expressed joy to be present in the mega city.

Having arrived in Karachi a year ago, Naqeeb was living in the city area of Sohrab Goth. He wanted to launch his own cloth business and rented two shops for the purpose.

Story first published: 23rd January 2018