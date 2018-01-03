NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar arrive at accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar arrived at the accountability court on Wednesday for a hearing pertaining to the NAB corruption references filed against Sharif family.Â

This was the 11th time that Nawaz Sharif has attended the hearing pertaining to corruption references against him. Nawaz arrived at the accountability court with Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar by his side.

A large number of PML-N representatives including lawyers were present inside the courtroom on the event.

The accountability court had issued summons to two witnesses of the prosecution whereas it also asked for submission of documents from one other witness.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in Pakistan the day before from Saudi Arabia where he had held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Political opponents had alleged that the former prime minister had taken to Saudi Arabia, followed by his brother Shehbaz Sharif, to negotiate a NRO-like deal.

However, Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson had denied the rumours and termed them as baseless.

Story first published: 3rd January 2018