NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar arrive at accountability court

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar arrived at the accountability court on Wednesday for a hearing pertaining to the NAB corruption references filed against Sharif family.Â 

This was the 11th time that Nawaz Sharif has attended the hearing pertaining to corruption references against him. Nawaz arrived at the accountability court with Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar by his side.

A large number of PML-N representatives including lawyers were present inside the courtroom on the event.

The accountability court had issued summons to two witnesses of the prosecution whereas it also asked for submission of documents from one other witness.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in Pakistan the day before from Saudi Arabia where he had held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Political opponents had alleged that the former prime minister had taken to Saudi Arabia, followed by his brother Shehbaz Sharif, to negotiate a NRO-like deal.

However, Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson had denied the rumours and termed them as baseless.


Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

6 things to look forward to in 2018…

January 3, 2018 1:30 pm

Many secrets are hidden behind Imran’s bail: Nawaz Sharif

January 3, 2018 12:22 pm

Meera’s sister to star in upcoming project with Shahroz Sabzwari

January 3, 2018 12:01 pm

Nawaz: Evidence yet to be found against me

January 3, 2018 11:21 am

Golden year for sports in Pakistan

January 3, 2018 10:27 am

Marriyum Aurangzeb lashes out at Imran over ‘My Name Is Khan’ tweet

January 3, 2018 10:18 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.