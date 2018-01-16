Muslim countries need unity to face challenges: Chairman Senate

January 16, 2018
By:samaa.sdt
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the Muslim countries need unity to face myriad challenges posed by the emerging threats as well as jingoistic policies of the unilateralist powers.

Chairman Senate is currently visiting Tehran to attend the 13th conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on the special invitation of Speaker of the Iranian Majlis Ali Ardashir Larijani.

Chairman Senate’s delegation includes Senators Saleem Zia and Shahi Syed, said a press release received from Tehran.

In his address, the Chairman criticized US President Donald Trump’s policies and warned the Muslim Ummah of the emerging nexus between the US, Israel and India which might be harmful to the Muslim World.

He also criticized the US decision to shift its embassy to Jerusalem which was sheer violation of the UN resolutions on Palestine. He said Kashmir and Palestine were the oldest disputes on the UN agenda which should be addressed by the Muslim Ummah.


Email This Post

Story first published: 16th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sialkot man says three daughters raped, one kidnapped

January 16, 2018 11:52 pm

Abbasi files review petition seeking Imran’s disqualification

January 16, 2018 11:27 pm

Will arch-foes – Zardari and Imran – share the stage at Qadri’s rally?

January 16, 2018 10:38 pm

Counter-terror narrative to become identity of Pakistan as peace-loving nation: Khwaja Asif

January 16, 2018 5:35 pm

Recovering Pakistan lose to Kiwis in fourth ODI

January 16, 2018 3:29 pm

US seeks more effective ties with Pakistan: General Dunford

January 16, 2018 3:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 16 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 16 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Minerwa Tahir

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Ehtesham Anwar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.