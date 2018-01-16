Muslim countries need unity to face challenges: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the Muslim countries need unity to face myriad challenges posed by the emerging threats as well as jingoistic policies of the unilateralist powers.

Chairman Senate is currently visiting Tehran to attend the 13th conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on the special invitation of Speaker of the Iranian Majlis Ali Ardashir Larijani.

Chairman Senate’s delegation includes Senators Saleem Zia and Shahi Syed, said a press release received from Tehran.

In his address, the Chairman criticized US President Donald Trump’s policies and warned the Muslim Ummah of the emerging nexus between the US, Israel and India which might be harmful to the Muslim World.

He also criticized the US decision to shift its embassy to Jerusalem which was sheer violation of the UN resolutions on Palestine. He said Kashmir and Palestine were the oldest disputes on the UN agenda which should be addressed by the Muslim Ummah.

