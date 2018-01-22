One has to give it up for Riffat Shiraz--considering that she's the first Pakistani female motorcycle driver (or captains, as they are known) and transports people throughout Lahore to their destinations.So far, the venture has turned out to be quite successful for Riffat and she has always earned praise from her passengers."So far not one passenger has misbehaved with me nor have I encountered any unpleasantness," she said. "Everyone who meets me tells me to carry on with the job and motivates me," she added.Riffat tries to complete her quota of 10 to nine rides on a daily basis.Her endeavour is a breath of fresh air considering the fact that it will help empower women and encourage more of them to drive cars and motorcycles.Female car drivers have already been employed in Karachi and other major cities of the country by companies who provide online taxi services to commuters.

Story first published: 22nd January 2018