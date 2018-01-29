Medical student murder suspect fled to Saudi Arabia: police

KOHAT: A key suspect involved in the killing of a female medical student for turning down down his marriage proposal has escaped to Saudi Arabia on Umrah pilgrimage, police said on Monday.

Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student of Abbottabad Medical College, was fatally shot in her hometown of Kohat on Saturday.

The accused Mujahid Afridi boarded a Saudi-bound flight from Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Saturday. The suspect, according to the police, had left for the airport shortly after killing the girl.

Police said that Interpol has been contacted through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to assist in Afridi’s arrest.

Meanwhile, an inquiry committee was formed on the orders of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to probe the murder of the medical college student.

Aasmaâ€™s family has alleged that Mujahid Afridi had issued threats in the past as well.

In a disturbing video made prior to her death, Aasma was filmed revealing the name of assailant. The victimâ€™s father has appealed for justice, saying that Aasma’s attackers are political people.

“They have not caught the criminals. I am a poor man but will come out onto the streets and protest. He [accused] has also committed other crimes.”

Mujahid Afridi, who the victim’s family claims is the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district president Aftab Alam â€” along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside the girlâ€™s residence at the day of the incident.

