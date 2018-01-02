Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan a stooge



Maryam’s comments came in response to a tweet from the cricketer-turned-politician earlier in the day.“My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Moreover, the SC has pronounced me Sadiq and Ameen and I am coming after them crooks!” Khan tweeted shortly after he was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in all four cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in.The ATC was hearing four cases against the PTI chief, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.“My name is Khan and I am a STOOGE,” Maryam said.Later, speaking exclusively to SAMAA, Maryam said that Imran Khan’s daughter should be asked whether or not her father was Sadiq and Ameen.- SAMAA

