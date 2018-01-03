Marriyum Aurangzeb lashes out at Imran over ‘My Name Is Khan’ tweet

January 3, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan was trying unsuccessfully to become Shah Rukh Khan.Â Â 

Speaking to media personnel outside the accountability court where PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar had arrived to attend the NAB references hearing, Marriyum lashed out at PTI chief Imran Khan.

"He (Imran Khan) is trying unsuccessfully to become like Shah Rukh Khan," she said. "He forgot to insert 'Jaali Khan' in his tweet," she added.

 

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Brave Palestinian girl turns 16

Astrologists see PTI in power, says Imran Khan

FLASHBACK: Imran Khan, Arif Alvi’s leaked phone call after PTV attack

PSP leader Waseem Aftab slams biased Indian anchor

Video: Woman walks the wrong way on an escalator in a Karachi mall

Pakistan ready to share every detail of US aid: Khawaja Asif

Video: British High Commissioner sent out warm greetings to Pakistanis. That, too, in Urdu!

Video: The last sunset of 2017 and plenty of selfies to go with it…

New Year fireworks light up New Zealand skyline

Most shocking celebrity scandals in 2017

Pakistani stars shone in 2017 in Bollywood

Another lawyer breaks law and brazens it out

No NRO for Sharifs this time round: Sheikh Rashid

This is what astrologers say will happen in 2018

Ishaq Dar opposes NRO for Nawaz Sharif

Rana Sana reacts to APC on Model Town tragedy

Govt will have to go if sit-in takes place: Dr. Qadri

Kaira, Mehmood Qureshi present APC resolution

Disqualified Nawaz Sharif unsettled rivals: Maryam Nawaz

Watch: Rana Sanaullah’s accusations against Awami Tehreek’s Gandapur Â 

Pakistan ranked world’s top destination for tourism for 2018

Dr Arif Alvi defends Ali Tareenâ€™s nomination

â€˜No comparison between Bilawal, Ali Tareenâ€™

Flashback: Imran Khanâ€™s statements on hereditary politics

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.