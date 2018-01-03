Marriyum Aurangzeb lashes out at Imran over ‘My Name Is Khan’ tweet

By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan was trying unsuccessfully to become Shah Rukh Khan.Â Â

Speaking to media personnel outside the accountability court where PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar had arrived to attend the NAB references hearing, Marriyum lashed out at PTI chief Imran Khan.

"He (Imran Khan) is trying unsuccessfully to become like Shah Rukh Khan," she said. "He forgot to insert 'Jaali Khan' in his tweet," she added.