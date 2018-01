By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: A man was beaten up by angry mob in Karachi for allegedly assaulting a minor girl, Samaa reported.

The incident occurred in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad where area residents caught a man while allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl. He was severely beaten up by the infuriated people and later handed over to police.

The charges of attempted rape are being investigated by the police. - Samaa