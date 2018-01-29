

CM #Balochistan took the notice in morning & directed me to look in to this matter. Our Police Department is well capable and will arrest culprit soon. #Quetta https://t.co/jmXvLaQ054

â€” Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) January 28, 2018



I painfully announce that we have arrested the accused, which unfortunately is her brother. His blood samples and other forensics are being done. #Quetta

â€” Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) January 29, 2018

He wrote on Twitter: "CM #Balochistan took the notice in morning & directed me to look in to this matter. Our Police Department is well capable and will arrest culprit soon. #Quetta", and went on to add: "I painfully announce that we have arrested the accused, which unfortunately is her brother. His blood samples and other forensics are being done. #Quetta".A 13-year-old girl was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted in Quetta on Sunday.According to police, the victim, identified as Bibi Tabia, was found dead in Killi Ismail area of Quetta. Her body was recovered by the police on a tip-off.The body was later shifted to Quetta civil hospital for medico-legal formalities. Medics confirmed that the girl was strangulated to death after sexual abuse. Police registered a case and started investigation.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered that authorities immediately arrest the culprits.

