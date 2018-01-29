Man who raped and killed 13-year-old in Quetta was her brother: Sarfraz Bugti

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that an accused has been arrested in the rape and murder case of a 13-year-old girl in Quetta, adding that the suspect was her brother.

He wrote on Twitter: "CM #Balochistan took the notice in morning & directed me to look in to this matter. Our Police Department is well capable and will arrest culprit soon. #Quetta", and went on to add: "I painfully announce that we have arrested the accused, which unfortunately is her brother. His blood samples and other forensics are being done. #Quetta".


A 13-year-old girl was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted in Quetta on Sunday.

Also read:Â Girl strangulated to death after â€˜sexual assaultâ€™ in Quetta

According to police, the victim, identified as Bibi Tabia, was found dead in Killi Ismail area of Quetta. Her body was recovered by the police on a tip-off.

The body was later shifted to Quetta civil hospital for medico-legal formalities. Medics confirmed that the girl was strangulated to death after sexual abuse. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered that authorities immediately arrest the culprits.
