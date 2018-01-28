Man arrested over child pornography

January 28, 2018
JHANG: The FIAâ€™s cybercrime wing arrested a youth in Jhang on charges of possessing child pornographic material.

Police said the accused, Tamoor Maqsood, was arrested after Canada lodged a complaint with Pakistan through Interpol.

A laptop, mobile phones and other items were recovered from the accused, who has been shifted to Lahore for investigation.

FIA officials said the man was member of an online group that operated simultaneously from Pakistan, New Zealand, Canada and Sweden.

The accused is reported to be a student of Electrical Engineering. - Samaa
