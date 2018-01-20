Mahira Khan, Maya Ali grace ‘record-breaking’ SKMH fundraiser

January 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
DUBAI: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) fundraising gala dinner in Dubai was a star-studded event last night.

Even though Imran Khan has a celebrity presence of his own, Mahira Khan and Maya Ali, graced the occasion. They are brand ambassadors of the SKMH Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.



The gala was also attended and hosted by Fakhar-e-Alam.

Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Fakhar-e-Alam appeared on the stage and encouraged people to donate for the good cause.

Sheikh Rashid also joined the fundraiser.



The event was not only a star galore but also managed to raise incredible amounts of funds for the hospital. Imran Khan said people have promised to donate $ 1 million to SKMH Karachi.



“The SKMT dinner last night in Dubai broke all records for overseas fundraisers. I want to congratulate our team and thank the people of Dubai for helping create this record with $ 900k in cash being collected,” he said on Twitter.

“And we got pledges for almost $ 1 million to be paid within a year.” – Samaa
