LLF and Newsweek Pakistan publisher Fasih Ahmed part ways

January 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: The management of Lahore Literature Festival (LLF) and Newsweek Pakistan publisher Fasih Ahmed have parted ways.

Fasih has landed himself as well as the publication (Newsweek Pakistan) in hot water after a series of tweets that people viewed as making a mockery out of abuse. He wrote: “The sexual abuse of children will always exist. You can never eliminate it. Sometimes it leads to great art. So there’s also that.”

Also read: Newsweek Pakistan publisher faces backlash over tweets “mocking” abuse

Following the backlash, the most severe form of reaction came from Newsweek, which distanced itself with Fasih and his views and announced it was reviewing its relationship with Newsweek Pakistan.

Now, the LLF has also parted ways with Fasih.

On Facebook and Twitter, LLF wrote: “The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) has received several complaints pertaining to the tweets on January 23, 2018 from the personal twitter handle of Mr Fasih Ahmed. This account and its tweets do not in any way represent or reflect the ethos or values of the LLF. In view of the same, Mr Ahmed has recused himself from the LLF and the Board has unanimously accepted his resignation.”


