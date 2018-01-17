Live Updates: Imran Khan, Zardari, Qadri to lead protest on Mall Road today

At least six political parties including Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) will actively participate in the protest demonstration.Heads of different political parties including Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Dr. Qadri and Siraj-ul-Haq will address the protesters from the same stage-a unique incident in recent history as the Khan and Zardari are extremely hostile against each other.The PTI voiced reservations over sharing the same stage with Zardari as they allege him of serious corruption.The preparations for the massive anti-Punjab government protest have been finalized on the Mall Road with a huge 80-foot stage set at Charing Cross.The link roads around the Mall Road have also been blocked as the protest venue has been marked from Charing Cross to Nasir Bagh.Talking to Samaa anchorperson Mubasher Lucman in current affairs program 'Khara Sach', Dr. Qadri revealed that exclusively the political workers of Lahore and its suburban areas have been invited for the Mall Road demonstration.The PAT chief said the workers across the province have been alerted to remain on their marks in case the Punjab government decides to take some extreme action.

Story first published: 17th January 2018