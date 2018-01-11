Little Zainab’s killer has been arrested, says Ahmed Raza Kasuri

January 11, 2018
By: Tatheer Islam

Ahmed Raza Kasuri has revealed to the media that the criminal involved in the incident of sexual assault and murder of little Zainab has been arrested.

Talking to media, Ahmed Raza Kasuri said he called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to thank him for taking suo motu notice of Zainab's murder.

“However, the CJP voluntarily disclosed to him that the culprit has been arrested,” he added.

Kasuri said the killer is from the aggrieved family of Zainab.

Watch what else he said.

 

