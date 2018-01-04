By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: A fresh recorded statement of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was convicted by a Pakistani military court for being an agent of Indian spy agency RAW, was released by the Foreign Office on Thursday, in which he rejected Indian allegations against Pakistan over his December 25 meeting with his mother and wife.

In the video released by the Foreign Office, he thanks Pakistan for its gesture and says he felt that his mother and wife were scared during the meeting. He adds that an Indian diplomat was shouting at the women.

Kulbhushan’s mother and wife had been allowed to meet him on “humanitarian grounds” by Pakistan, 21 months after his arrest, as a gesture of goodwill on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO), there was some metal object hidden in the shoes of the wife of Jadhav, who has been convicted by a Pakistani military court, when she entered Pakistan. The FO added that she was given another pair of shoes to put on before she was allowed to meet her husband. The FO said Pakistani authorities decided to keep her shoes with them for investigation purpose. All her other belongings, including jewellery, were returned to her, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said in a statement. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway in order to ascertain if a camera or a recording chip was attached to her shoes, added the spokesperson.

Hours after the meeting, India had expressed its complaints in a statement. “We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings,” said the statement, triggering a spat between the two neighbouring nuclear powers. India had denounced Pakistan for its handling of the visit of the wife and mother of the Indian spy on death row, saying they were harassed and prevented from talking to the prisoner freely.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan, and convicted of planning espionage and sabotage.