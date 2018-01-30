KP women’s body condemns brutal murder of medical student

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women strongly condemns the brutal murder of Ms. Asma Rani, a medical student from Kohat studying in Abbotabad.

She was killed by Mujahid Afridi for turning down his wedding proposal.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, KPCSW says depriving someone of life is the violation of fundamental constitutional right and calls for setting high standards of legal action against those guilty of its violation.

The FIR has been lodged against the accused and the Commission is following up on the case. In this regards the Commission has written to the IG, KP offering the Provincial government all support required with regards to the case within its mandate.

The Commission shall be closely observing the progress and developments on the case and looks forward to seeing exemplary punishment given to the culprit to curb any further crimes of this nature.

Story first published: 30th January 2018