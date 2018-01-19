KP Assembly seeks judicial inquiry into killing of Naqeebullah

January 19, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed five resolutions unanimously seeking judicial inquiry into “extra-judicial” killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood by Karachi police and exemplary punishment for culprits involved in violence against innocent children. The KP assembly met here with Deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roaghani in the chair.

In his resolution Fakhre Alam Wazir of PPP demanded judicial inquiry into the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood in a fake encounter by the Karachi police as he feared the culprit may be set free if the matter was investigated by departmental committee. He strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing by the Karachi police.

Amna Sardar of PML-N in her resolution adopted unanimously by the house, urged the KP government to give exemplary punishment to culprit involved in inhuman and brutal violence against children in Nowshera, Mardan, Hazara and other parts of the country.

She demanded exemplary punishment for criminals involved in such inhuman acts so that no one could dare to resort to such barbaric action in future. In her another resolution, Amna Sardar demanded of KP government to increase women employment quota in department of Agriculture from 10 to 15 percent.

She maintained that working women have great contribution in the national development, adding women constitute 52 percent of the total population.

Uzma Khan of JUI presented two resolutions expressing great concern over the high mortality rate of newborn babies in the country which she said second in the world. In her second resolution, she demanded extension of the women folk to other sector of development as they should not be restricted to vocational centers.

Taking the floor, KP Information Minister Shah Farman contended that unless we discuss the reasons behind motives of result in such brutal violence against children, the passage of resolution of no use.

These incidents, he said resulted due to massive intervention of western culture in our society. He said that the subject matter should be discussed in the house for two days, so to ascertain the reasons behind such acts.


