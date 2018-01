By: Samaa Web Desk

Samaa TV’s newscaster and anchorperson Kiran Naz is being talked about by international media houses after her video along with her daughter went viral on social media.

She was interviewed by several international news channels including BBC and NDTV after she gave an emotionally loaded intro in her evening current affairs program.

Her mother-daughter video appeared on a large number of news websites across the globe including Brazil and India.

Watch this video.