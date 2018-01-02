Khurram Dastgir reacts to Trump tweet, says Pakistan rooted out terrorism at home

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday urged the United States to acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism.Â 

“We have rooted out terrorists from our soil through operation Zarb-e-Azab and Radd-ul-Fasaad,” he said talking to a private news channel.Â  The terrorists, holding safe havens in Afghanistan, were targeting and attacking Pakistan, he said.

Afghan government did not have control of 43 percent of its territory due to which, the terrorists were attacking Pakistan, he said, adding Pakistan had started fencing to secure its border, he added.

Expressing serious concerns over the US President’s tweet on Pakistan, he said, “We have extended unprecedented cooperation with the Americans to eliminate Al-Qaeda.”

The US had spent billions of dollars for the last sixteen years to achieve success in Afghanistan but the Allied Forces had to face failure, he said. The US wanted to increase economic pressure on Pakistan, he said.

The minister said peaceful Afghanistan was imperative for economic stability of Pakistan.Â  He was of the view that the world should cooperate with Pakistan to send the Afghan refugees back to their homeland.

To a question, he said the present government had enhanced relations with Russia and other countries. Replying to another question about Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) agenda, Khurram Dastagir said his party would ask vote from public on resolving energy, load shedding, terrorism, issues besides spending billions of rupees on the construction of road projects across the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif as leader of the PML-N was struggling for the supremacy of vote, adding the next general elections would be held in time. -app


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

COMMENT: Trump should know US owes Pakistan, it’s not the other way around

January 2, 2018 11:50 pm

Trump does not understand the war in Afghanistan: Imran Khan

January 2, 2018 1:53 pm

PM calls cabinet meeting to discuss Trump’s tweet

January 2, 2018 10:29 am

Blast at funeral in eastern Afghanistan kills six: official

December 31, 2017 4:00 pm

Fierce fighting kills dozens in northwest Syria

December 30, 2017 8:57 am

India using Afghan soil to hamper CPEC: Ahsan

December 28, 2017 8:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.