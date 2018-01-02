

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday urged the United States to acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism.Â

“We have rooted out terrorists from our soil through operation Zarb-e-Azab and Radd-ul-Fasaad,” he said talking to a private news channel.Â The terrorists, holding safe havens in Afghanistan, were targeting and attacking Pakistan, he said.

Afghan government did not have control of 43 percent of its territory due to which, the terrorists were attacking Pakistan, he said, adding Pakistan had started fencing to secure its border, he added.

Expressing serious concerns over the US President’s tweet on Pakistan, he said, “We have extended unprecedented cooperation with the Americans to eliminate Al-Qaeda.”

The US had spent billions of dollars for the last sixteen years to achieve success in Afghanistan but the Allied Forces had to face failure, he said. The US wanted to increase economic pressure on Pakistan, he said.

The minister said peaceful Afghanistan was imperative for economic stability of Pakistan.Â He was of the view that the world should cooperate with Pakistan to send the Afghan refugees back to their homeland.

To a question, he said the present government had enhanced relations with Russia and other countries. Replying to another question about Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) agenda, Khurram Dastagir said his party would ask vote from public on resolving energy, load shedding, terrorism, issues besides spending billions of rupees on the construction of road projects across the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif as leader of the PML-N was struggling for the supremacy of vote, adding the next general elections would be held in time. -app

Story first published: 2nd January 2018